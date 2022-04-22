Huobi BTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $1.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $40,426.01 or 0.99749909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

