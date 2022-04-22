Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$34.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.