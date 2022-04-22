Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $314.80

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €314.80 ($338.49) and last traded at €316.60 ($340.43), with a volume of 14482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €319.20 ($343.23).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HYQ shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €443.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

