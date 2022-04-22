Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.84

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $8.06. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 31,562 shares traded.

IPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

