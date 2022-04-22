iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.04

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $12,007,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 556,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 432,977 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

