Impossible Finance Price Reaches $0.53 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.18 million and $16,573.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.36 or 0.07394117 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,380.51 or 0.99746819 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

