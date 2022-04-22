Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will post $753.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.20 million. Incyte posted sales of $604.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 1,382,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

