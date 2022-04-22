Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.48.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

