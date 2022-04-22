Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Down 1.2%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15. 1,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $996,000.

