Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

