Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 26,437 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $632.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.