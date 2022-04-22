Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Purchases £40,500 in Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($52,693.21).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($49,765.81).

On Tuesday, January 25th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,131.67).

LON:QRT opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.69. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 176 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.33.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

