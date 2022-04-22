Insider Buying: Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Acquires A$14,564.43 in Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Blair Sergeant bought 35,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,564.43 ($10,709.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Vmoto

Vmoto Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes electric two-wheel vehicles worldwide. Its electric two-wheel vehicles include electric mopeds and motorcycles. The company offers its products primarily under the Vmoto, Super Soco, and E-Max brand names. Vmoto Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

