Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88.

PRVA stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.