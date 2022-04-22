Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $91,172.70 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

