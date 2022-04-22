Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to report $362.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.72 million to $363.53 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $360.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

