Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.25% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of ITR remained flat at $C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,361. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

