Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.61.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

