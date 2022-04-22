Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $61.45. 15,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,736. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,645,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

