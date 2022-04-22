International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 205 by Analysts at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.67) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.30 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 196 ($2.55) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,250. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

