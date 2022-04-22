International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading 2.7% Higher

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 7,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.55.
About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Zeolite (IZCFF)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.