International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading 2.7% Higher

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 7,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.55.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

