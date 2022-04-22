Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

