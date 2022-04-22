Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 5.7%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.57 and last traded at $52.60. 11,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,144,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after buying an additional 112,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

