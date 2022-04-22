Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.23.

ISRG opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.20 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.