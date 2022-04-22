Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after buying an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,532 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $35.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.64. 136,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,151. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

