Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $339.00. The stock had previously closed at $294.57, but opened at $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $262.53, with a volume of 48,375 shares trading hands.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average is $315.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

