Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.13%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

