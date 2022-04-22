InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.