Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 26,549 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,193,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.74. The stock had a trading volume of 240,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,136. The stock has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

