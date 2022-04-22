Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) by 8,786.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,915 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 2.33% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 383,176 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 11,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,418. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

BTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

