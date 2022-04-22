Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.88. The stock had a trading volume of 297,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,731. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.73 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

