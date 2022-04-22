Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.90.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.81. 80,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

