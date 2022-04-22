Inverness Counsel LLC NY Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.34% of Floor & Decor worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,315. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.