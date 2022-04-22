Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $258.53 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 9.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.50% of Roper Technologies worth $258,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $461.00. 5,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,095. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

