Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.78. The company had a trading volume of 338,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

