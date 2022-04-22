Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $94,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

