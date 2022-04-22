Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $10,163,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.51. 100,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.03. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.34.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

