Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $95.46. 309,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,872. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.