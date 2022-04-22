Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.52.

NYSE EW traded down $6.07 on Friday, reaching $119.54. 68,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

