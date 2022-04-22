Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 163 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

TSLA traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $1,013.08. 1,093,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $934.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $980.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

