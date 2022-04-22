Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,276 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,198. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

