Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes $11.33 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 96,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.88. 34,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $189.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

