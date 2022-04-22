Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.82. 55,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

