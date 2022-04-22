Inverse Finance (INV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $261.17 or 0.00657289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00261208 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.