Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,943,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 78,517,141 shares.The stock last traded at $333.17 and had previously closed at $334.15.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
