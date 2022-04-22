Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

