Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,920. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

