Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $21,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$49.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 750,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,094. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

