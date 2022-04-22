IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 1.8%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05). 307,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 464,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)
Read More
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.