IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

IQVIA stock traded down $14.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.29. 42,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,094. IQVIA has a one year low of $208.61 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

